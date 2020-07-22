Facebook post appears to show questionable mask policy for Oklahoma doctor’s office

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – There’s a post making the rounds on social media featuring a picture of a mask policy that appears to be from Choctaw Family Medicine & Aesthetics.

In the policy, Dr. Cary Carpenter allegedly tells patients that wearing a mask for a long time is bad for you. The sign also claims that his staff doesn’t need them because they have good immune systems.

As far as the masks are concerned, OU Medicine Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Douglas Drevets says that’s just not true.

“The answer is in general, no, they are not harmful to you. They are not harmful to other people,” Dr. Drevets said.

There could be truth to the policy claim that the staff has strong enough immune systems to fight the virus, but Dr. Drevets says that line of thinking misses the point.

“That is true. In fact, most people’s immune system will be strong enough to fight off the virus without serious problems,” Dr. Drevets said. “The issues really are that when you’re doing that, you are going to be able to transmit the virus to other people for some period of time and that’s the critical thing.”

The post also says Choctaw Family Medicine believes it saw cases of COVID-19 in November of 2019, something Dr. Drevets says is possible but highly unlikely.

According to the CDC, the first reported case of the virus in the United States was in late January of this year.

KFOR did reach out to Choctaw Family Medicine multiple times to request an interview with Dr. Carpenter, but we never heard back.

On the office’s Facebook page, KFOR couldn’t find a policy. On the most recent post, it says they took down a post regarding continued protocols because of comments from non-patients.

It goes on to say they “stand by the post and its message” even though they had to take it down.

