Fact or Fiction: Oklahoma doctors warn against COVID-19 misinformation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In Oklahoma and across the country, COVID-19 cases are once again skyrocketing.

Public health officials are sounding the alarm, warning the unvaccinated to change course, but still, so many hesitate to get the vaccine and some continue to listen to misinformation spreading like wildfire on social media.

One post, from someone claiming to be a medical professional, claims that it’s the vaccinated filling the hospitals and spreading COVID-19.

INTEGRIS Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. David Chansolme says it’s nearly impossible to convince those who aren’t vaccinated to do so.

“I don’t know how other than giving guided tours through the intensive care unit. It’s absolutely false. 100% false that the majority of our patients in the hospital are vaccinated. It’s categorically untrue,” said Dr. Chansolme.

Some also believe that the Delta variant doesn’t exist and that it’s actually a reaction from the vaccine.

“Absolutely, 100% false…The reason we have the delta variant is because people haven’t been getting vaccinated and people have allowed it to spread,” said Dr. Chansolme.

KFOR also received an email from a viewer that claims thousands of people who are vaccinated have died.

Dr. Chansolme says he hasn’t seen data to support this.

“You’re talking about a vaccine that’s been given 3 billion times around the world now and 12,000, I absolutely dispute that. Just because you write it in an email does not make it truth and that absolutely pales in comparison to the 600,000 deaths we’ve had in the United States alone,” said Dr. Chansolme.

According to the state’s COVID-19 reporting system, 30% more of eligible Oklahomans were vaccinated in the past week than the week before.