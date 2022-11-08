FAIRVIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Fairview Utilities Authority is warning residents of high levels of nitrate in the town’s drinking water.

Officials say a water sample collected on Oct. 18 contained a nitrate level of 11 mg/L – which is above the maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 10mg/L.

Nitrate in drinking water above the MCL is a serious health concern for infants less than six months old, according to health officials.

Infants who ingest too much nitrate can suffer from shortness of breath and ‘blue baby syndrome’ – which can cause coma and death if left untreated.

Do not give your baby any of the city water to consume.

Juice and formula should not be prepared with tap water.

Do not boil the water – nitrate does not boil out and could even become more concentrated as the water evaporates.

Adults and children older than six months can still consume the water as they can process the nitrate in a way infants can’t.

Fairview City Manager Robert Laverty says officials are evaluating the situation and planning for corrective action.