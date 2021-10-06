Faith and community leaders hosting Breaking Bread Breakfast in Oklahoma City, focus on Latino community

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/LM Otero).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of faith and community leaders dedicated to criminal justice reform in Oklahoma will gather on Thursday for a breakfast event designed to strengthen bonds between diverse Oklahoma City residents.

OK Justice Circle will host the event from 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Cantera Event Center, 1 SE 59th St., Suite E.

The event will focus on the breadth and unique experiences of the Latino community, and will include an informative opening session, a Latino Community Panel and table discussions, which are a hallmark of each Breaking Bread event.

Breakfast will be served during the event.

OK Justice Circle is partnering with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Inasmuch Foundation to host the event.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Visit www.facebook.com/okjusticecircle for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter