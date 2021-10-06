Faith and community leaders hosting Breaking Bread Breakfast in Oklahoma City, focus on Latino community

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of faith and community leaders dedicated to criminal justice reform in Oklahoma will gather on Thursday for a breakfast event designed to strengthen bonds between diverse Oklahoma City residents.

OK Justice Circle will host the event from 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Cantera Event Center, 1 SE 59th St., Suite E.

The event will focus on the breadth and unique experiences of the Latino community, and will include an informative opening session, a Latino Community Panel and table discussions, which are a hallmark of each Breaking Bread event.

Breakfast will be served during the event.

OK Justice Circle is partnering with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Inasmuch Foundation to host the event.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Visit www.facebook.com/okjusticecircle for more information.