Faith leaders gather to discuss vaccines and religion

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Faith leaders from across the state will be hosting an open conversation with the community about vaccines and faith.

‘Faith in Vaccines’ will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 via a live stream on Facebook and YouTube.

The broadcast is part of a partnership with the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families and the Oklahoma Conference of Churches.

Panelists include Audrey Corbett, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer, OU Health Physicians; executive and multicultural pastor at The Fellowship of Western Oaks pastor Pastor Eddie Espino; and executive pastor of Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene Rev. Aaron Bolerjack.

“We invite the community to have an open conversation to encourage dialogue about faith and vaccines. It’s an issue on the hearts and minds of many Oklahomans,”said Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck, executive director, Oklahoma Conference of Churches. “As a faith leader, I’m glad to have this platform to dialogue with the public and share faith-based opinions. It’s important for the health and wellness of all that we engage in these types of discussions.”

Questions submitted by the public will guide the conversation. Oklahomans can submit questions by email here.

“I have treated many patients with a strong faith who have questions concerning medical accuracies and the COVID-19 vaccine,” Corbett said. “Being able to answer these questions openly alongside faith leaders and dispel medical untruths is a powerful and needed effort in Oklahoma.”