OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are on the hunt for a pair of undercover crooks posing as apartment maintenance men. It was a crime that stunned not only the couple inside, but also perhaps the criminals themselves.

The victim’s girlfriend said not only did she live through her worst nightmare, but the robbery was strange. She believes either this was the suspect’s first robbery or they got the wrong apartment.

“He was holding a gun and pointing it at me. And then, it all clicks together. I was like, “Okay, something terrible is happening right now,” said the victim’s girlfriend, who didn’t want to show her face on camera or use her name for safety reasons.

The suspects behind the crime.

The tenant’s worst fear unfolded last Thursday in broad daylight at the Indigo Apartments near 122nd and Penn. There was a knock at the door and a two voices calling out “Maintenance!”

“[My boyfriend] just cracked the door and said, you know, like, ‘What’s up?’” said the girlfriend. “And that’s when they tried to bust in.”

The two men were dressed in reflective vests and hard hats, armed with a pistol and a taser.

The two suspects, one wearing a long-sleeved red shirt and the other wearing a mask, ordered the boyfriend to lay on the ground and put his hands behind his back so they could bind his hands with duct tape. That’s when the suspect, wearing a long-sleeved red shirt leaves to go to the backroom, where the victim’s girlfriend was asleep.

“I guess what woke me up, which was a little too late, was a huge crashing sound,” the girlfriend said.

A closeup of one of the suspects. Do you recognize him?

The girlfriend said the suspect in red greeted her with the pistol.

“I think he asks, ‘Where’s the money?’ or ‘Where’s it at?’ And I just said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” she said.

With the suspect wearing red out of the way, the boyfriend sees an opportunity, and starts fighting with the masked suspect trying to bind his hands. The masked suspect calls out to the suspect in red for help.

“The guy that was masked was hiding behind [the suspect in red] like, ‘Save me! Save me!’” the girlfriend said.

After the suspect in the red shirt helped free the masked suspect, the victim reached for his wallet and pulled out cash.

“I think he had like $5 or $6 or something. He was trying to offer it, like, ‘This is all I have, take it,’” she said. “At the very end, he just reached over and grabbed phone, keys and left.”

The suspects scrammed and took off in a white pickup with a shell over the bed, leaving the couple inside stunned and confused.

“This is definitely some, like, amateur work because if you watch the end of it, they kind of stand there like, ‘What do we do?’” the girlfriend said.

The vehicle the suspects were believed to be driving.

The girlfriend said as the suspects sped off, her boyfriend got his shotgun and ran after them. When the boyfriend allegedly noticed one of the suspects pointed the pistol at him, the boyfriend fired twice.

The suspects have not been arrested. If you know who they are, OKCPD wants you to call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300

Meanwhile, the Indigo apartment complex emailed tenants to inform them that maintenance workers will never show up unannounced. They will also be wearing uniforms, not construction clothes.

KFOR obtained the email Indigo Apartments sent out to tenants. That email is as follows:

Dear valued residents,

Earlier today, one of our residents was visited by two individuals claiming to be maintenance technicians to force entry for an attempted armed robbery. Thankfully, none of our residents or employees were severely injured. Indigo’s courtesy patrol and local police quickly arrived at the scene.

We are cooperating with law enforcement to bring justice to the situation, and have been able to provide quality footage that we hope will aid in the identification and aprehension of the suspects.



In the meantime, we want to encourage the following precautionary actions for all of our valued residents:

Do not answer the door for anyone you do not know or are not expecting, and always check your peep-hole before opening the door to ensure you recognize the guest.

Do not answer the door for a Weidner employee unless you have submitted a service request through your resident portal. Our team members are always dressed in uniform and are identifiable by their name badges. If you have a visitor claiming to be an associate who you did not request or anticipate, please contact the leasing office and we would be happy to verify their identity and purpose.

Always keep your doors locked by using the deadbolt, even if you are home.

Stay vigilant when walking around the community at night.

Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and remove valuables in your car when you park.

If you feel uneasy or see something that doesn’t look right, please call 9-1-1 and notify the leasing office.

As a reminder, our community gates are open from 7 am – 7 pm and are secured from 7 pm – 7 am.

As employees, and for many of us, fellow residents, we sympathize and can relate to the concern that this situation has caused.