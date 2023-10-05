OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pumpkinville at the Myriad Gardens is back for its 10th year! The annual festival opens to the public on Friday, Oct. 6.

“Pumpkinville is a must see,” said Kristen Milburn, the event’s manager.

Employees were hard at work Thursday putting the finishing touches on the 30-thousand pumpkin display. Though planning for it started all the way back in the spring.

Greetings from Pumpkinville 2023. Image KFOR.

“I really think this one might be the most elaborate one we’ve done,” said Nate Tschaenn, the Director of Horticulture.

This year, it has a travel-theme called “Greetings from Pumpkinville.” Guests can take the “Pumpkinville Express” to Europe’s greatest monuments, step into Lunar New Year celebrations, safari with African wildlife, explore the Amazon Rainforest, experience colorful sugar skull pumpkins for Day of the Dead celebrations, and see a pyramid of pumpkins in ancient Egypt, according to a press release.

“We really wanted to highlight travel, landmarks, monuments, wildlife from around the world,” said Milbourn. “We thought that was a really different way to showcase the pumpkin. So, we’re doing Mexico, Kenya, Europe, Asia. So we’ve got really cool displays highlighting each of those areas and celebrating their culture, landmarks and wildlife.”

General admission tickets for ages 3 and above costs $9 per person, while members and children aged 2 and under can get in for free.

The list of special events and classes is below:

PROGRAMMING

Paint-a-Pumpkin, $5

Story time with Metropolitan Library, sponsored by Bank of Oklahoma, Monday-Saturday at 2pm

Vendor Market, Saturdays & Sundays, from 10am–5pm

SPECIAL EVENTS

Member Preview, Thursday, October 5, 5-7pm. Membership required.

Oktoberfest at Pumpkinville, Thursday, October 12, 5:30-7pm. $6 for member; $12 nonmember.

Sensory Night, Thursday, October 19, 5:30-6:30pm. Free for members. $9 nonmember.

WEEKDAY CLASSES

$8 per class. Advanced registration at myriadgardens.org/pumpkinville

Mondays (Oct. 9, 16), Greetings from China

Tuesdays (Oct. 10 & 17), Greetings from Brazil

Wednesdays (Oct. 11 & 18), Greetings from Kenya

Thursdays (Oct. 12 & 19), Greetings from Mexico

Fridays (Oct. 13 & 20), Greetings from Egypt

Pumpkinville runs from Oct. 6 through Oct. 22.