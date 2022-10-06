Pictured is OKC Beautiful’s OKC Harvest Director at a mini farmers market pop up at the 2021 Fall Harvest Fest.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Beautiful is celebrating the fall season with its fourth annual Fall Harvest Festival.

The festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Delmar Gardens Food Truck Park in the Farmers Market District.

Organizers say the event will include a variety of seasonal foods and activities.

Local restaurants and home chefs will put their skills to the test for a chili cookoff that will be judged by guest judges.

The Big Friendly Beer Bus will be serving local craft beers.

Other activities include live music, pumpkin decorating, a mini farmers market with school garden produce, and yard games.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Tickets for adults are $35 and include two beer tickets, chili, and access to games and activities. Youth tickets are $20 and include chili and activities.