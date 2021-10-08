Fall Harvest Festival featuring chili cookoff, fall activities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is hosting its third annual fall festival featuring a chili cookoff.

OKC Beautiful is hosting its third annual Fall Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Delmar Gardens Food Truck Park in the Farmers Market District.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal foods and activities including live music, pumpkin decorating, a cornhole tournament, costume contest, mini farmers market, yard games, and a chili cookoff.

The cookoff will feature local restaurants and home chefs. The Big Friendly Beer Bus will also be serving local craft beers.

Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets for those 21-years-old and older are $35 and include two beer tickets, chili, and access to games and activities. Youth tickets are $20 and include chili and activities.