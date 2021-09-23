Fall Harvest Festival to bring comforting fun and food to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fall is in the air, and OKC Beautiful is looking to celebrate with its third annual Fall Harvest Festival.

The festival will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Delmar Gardens Food Truck Park in the Farmers Market District.

A variety of seasonal foods and activities will be featured during the event, including a chili cookoff involving local restaurants and home chefs, with guest judges Apollo Woods (OKC Black Eats), Phi Nguyen (Take a Bite OK) and Dave Cathey (The Oklahoman) selecting winners, according to OKC Beautiful representatives.

Stephen Salewon and Tanner Fields will perform live music.

Other entertainment and activities include pumpkin decorating, a cornhole tournament, costume contest, mini farmers market with school garden produce and information about OKC Beautiful’s school garden program, yard games and more.

Go to www.okcbeautiful.com to purchase tickets to the event. Tickets for guests 21 and older are $35 and include two beer tickets, chili and access to games and activities. Youth tickets are $20 and include chili and activities. Event proceeds will benefit OKC Harvest, which is OKC Beautiful’s environmental education and school garden program.

Representatives of OKC Beautiful, an environmental beautification and education nonprofit, described the festival as a zero-landfill event.