EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — The intersection where Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson was killed was named in his honor on Tuesday.

While on patrol on his motorcycle along Broadway Extension, Nelson was hit from behind by a driver high on meth, leading to his death.

Nelson’s widow, Jennifer, thanked the community for their support and also has a message for drivers who pass by the sign with her husband’s name on it.

“I know that this sign will fade into the background like most do,” Jennifer said. “I pray that C.J.’s memory will not. I pray that each time you look at this you are reminded how precious life is.”

“I pray that it reminds you to live your life to the fullest and to hug your loved ones a little tighter. I hope that you say a little prayer for our family and I hope that you remember that driving impaired can change the course of your life and others in an instant”

The driver who hit and killed Nelson died earlier this month.