OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line of duty over 8 decades ago was honored Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City at Rose Hill Cemetery. For a majority of that time no one even knew where he was buried. However, after lots of research and time, he was found.

“No matter where it occurred, whether it be 150 years ago or yesterday, it hurts just the same,” said SSgt. Bradley Wynn with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Finally, a headstone for Constable Joseph Wood 88 years after his death in the line of duty. Wood was murdered in 1935 when a suspect outside of a night club on the old Oklahoma Fairgrounds, now the intersection of NE 10th Street and Frederick Douglas Avenue, grabbed an arresting constable’s gun. They struggled over the weapon, and it went off and hit and killed Wood.

Constable Joseph W. Wood. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Constable Joseph W. Wood’s badge. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“He clearly saw a firearm was in a direction that could have caused harm to people, and he put himself in that direction,” Wynn said. “But he may have saved other lives.”

Wynn is also an historian with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office who has researched past cases involving fallen officers. He’s done so along with Dennis Lippe, chairman of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial and a retired police officer as well. Wynn and Lippe also take part in wreaths across America, where multiple law enforcement officers roam the state ever December placing wreaths on fallen officer’s graves.

“We’ve been working on our side to make sure that these officer’s stories and then their courage is not ever forgotten,” Lippe said.

Wood is just one of 43 others they’ve identified buried in unmarked graves, until now of course. After Wood and two others, there are 40 left buried in unmarked graves according to Lippe. Lippe also said they are still unsure where roughly 200 others are buried out of the over 800 killed in Oklahoma since about 1845. However, their work continues.

Joseph W. Wood honored. Image KFOR. Fallen Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s deputy honored. Image KFOR.

“I hope in the future we keep adding to it, getting more information,” Lippe said.

Now, they were able to obtain this headstone near his brother, wife and sister-in-law after a two year process. But for these men in law enforcement now or in the past, it was time well spent.

“The whole idea is just that we’ll never forget them, their service or their sacrifices and their families sacrifice,” Lippe said.

As of right now, they have not been able to find any living family for Constable Joseph Wood. He also had a child at the time of his death.

You can find more information on the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial at oklemem.com.