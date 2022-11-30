OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Christmas display at the Oklahoma State Capitol is honoring those who will not be coming home for the holidays.

Students at Broken Arrow Public School’s Vanguard Academy worked with Survivor Outreach Services Oklahoma to create a display honoring the state’s fallen heroes.

Students engraved the names of 388 fallen Oklahoma service members on gold, wooden stars. The stars honor those military members who died between 1990 and 2022.

“The Vanguard students are taking great pride in this project and are excited to be such a big part of the creation of this display,” said Shannon Lucas, a Survivor Outreach Services Oklahoma Support Coordinator. “A service member only truly dies the last time their name is said. The gold stars on the tree hold their names, helping to ensure that as visitors view the tree and reflect, these heroes’ names will always be said, and their memories will live on.”

The stars are now being featured on a 12-foot Christmas tree display on the 2nd floor of the Oklahoma State Capitol.

“We are excited to have the Veterans Hall of Heroes at the Capitol featuring the Fallen Heroes Christmas Tree. We love and appreciate all of Oklahoma’s Gold Star Families. Thank you for your sacrifice. May God bless you all,” said Rep. Kevin McDugle.

The tree will be on display between Nov. 29 and Dec. 15.