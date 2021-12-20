Fallen war heroes honored during ceremony at Vietnam War Memorial

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – With the holidays just days away, families will be coming together for delicious food and gifts.

However, some families will be remembering those lost this holiday season.

On Sunday, fallen war heroes were honored at the Vietnam Memorial at Midwest City High School. The ceremony was led by the school’s Junior ROTC.

Dedicated in 2018, the memorial pays tribute to the sacrifice of 22 classmates killed in action in the Vietnam War.

Organizers say it was all part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’ event, which is part of a nationwide effort to lay 250,000 wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers.

