DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – A camper is recovering after a terrifying moment at Falls Creek.

Oklahoma Baptists announced that a camper at Falls Creek suffered a “major cardiac event” and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday.

Officials say the camper is showing some signs of improvement, but is still in serious condition.

“The family has asked that Oklahoma Baptists pray for the camper and for God to do a miracle,” Todd Fisher wrote on Tuesday.