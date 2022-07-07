DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Baptists officials say the camper who suffered a major cardiac event Tuesday has died.

According to Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Fisher, the camper collapsed during a camp activity where he was immediately tended to by staff before being rushed to the hospital.

“It grieves me beyond description to share with you this young man has passed away,” said Fisher. “Our hearts are broken as we grieve this tragic loss and for his family who is experiencing unimaginable pain.”

On Wednesday, officials said the boy was showing signs of improvement and asked for prayers.

Now, the prayer request continues, along with a request for privacy for the family.

No other information is available at this time.