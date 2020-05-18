DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular camp for Oklahoma teenagers announced that it will be closed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders with Oklahoma Baptists announced that the Falls Creek Youth Camp and CrossTimbers Children’s Mission Adventure Camp will not hold any camp sessions during the summer of 2020.

“With a heavy heart, and after extensive consultation with pastors, lay leaders and information from public health officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all Falls Creek and CrossTimbers-Davis and CrossTimbers-Grand Lake sessions for 2020,” said Hance Dilbeck, executive director-treasurer with Oklahoma Baptists.

In April, the organization announced that it would likely delay the start of the camp with a revised schedule. However, those plans have changed.

Plans for Indian Falls Creek and LifeWay Collegiate Week were also cancelled.

“While these beloved camps will not able to meet on the campgrounds in 2020, our convention staff is currently producing a ministry curriculum and localized event strategies to come alongside churches to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with young people across the state this summer,” Dilbeck said.