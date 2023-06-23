OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Governor Kevin Stitt recently vetoed two proposed tribal compacts, deeming both a violation of fundamental and statutory law. The tribes, however, believe this is a targeted attack.

The two tribal compacts he vetoed have to do with tobacco taxation and motor vehicle licensing.

The Governor called a last minute press conference to discuss “tribal compacts” Friday afternoon.

“This is something that I think is really important. I want Oklahomans to understand the issue at hand. And, you know, I vetoed this tribal compact and I want to explain why I did that and what it means,” said Gov. Stitt.

He didn’t touch on House Bill 1005x regarding vehicle licensing, but he did discuss Senate Bill 26X in depth.

SB 26X has to do with how much tobacco tax the state has to split with the tribes and where those tribes can exercise tobacco taxation.

Gov. Stitt said there are two versions of the tobacco taxation tribal compact: one he proposed to the tribes and another the tribes proposed to lawmakers.

“These two compacts are almost identical. We have offered [the tribes] the exact same financial terms. 50/50 split for a one year extension,” explained Gov. Stitt. “That’s the way Govenor Keating had it. That’s the way Governor Henry, Governor Fallin and myself has it.”

He did say there is a difference between the way Indian Country is defined.

Gov. Stitt’s version wants to limit the compact to trust land whereas the tribes’ version could potentially cover 42% of the state.

“In clear violation of Oklahoma’s fundamental and statutory law, Enrolled Senate Bill 26X purports to extend existing and expired tobacco tax compacts. Both because this Bill amounts to a circumvention of the executive’s authority to negotiate compacts and is not in the State’s best interests, I must veto it. As enacted, Senate Bill 26x would rubberstamp pre-McGirt compacts containing the very language five of the State’s 38 federally recognized tribes have relied upon to challenge, in Stroble v. Oklahoma Tax Commission, the State’s right to collect income tax within its territory. Although I believe the tribes’ arguments in Stroble are without merit, to legislate as though at least those few tribes are not prepared to lodge the same argument in the tobacco tax context (and likely elsewhere) is at best unwise. Even if the Bill were otherwise fair for the State, this bill has other problems, too. First, this Bill is a byproduct of a body purporting to sit simultaneously in special and regular session. While a special session may have run concurrently with a regular session before; it does not mean such an occurrence is constitutional. Second, this Bill is unconstitutional pursuant to Article 5, Section 27A because tobacco compacts- or for that matter, compacts at all- are not specifically identified in the Call, which is limited “to the consideration of” matters involving the appropriation of funds; the implementation and administration of budget-related funds; and the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. This Bill may appear on its face to be innocuous. However, if this bill were to become law, irreparable harm will befall our Great State. For these reasons, I have vetoed Enrolled Senate Bill 26x.” Stitt’s veto message for SB 26x

“The state would be obligated to pay compact fees for any gas station owned in eastern Oklahoma outside the trust land,” stated Gov. Stitt Friday afternoon.

House Representative Andy Fugate, D-OKC called the Governor’s stance on this tribal compact is puzzling.

“The idea of having a uniform tax structure across the state of Oklahoma, which is effectively what you wind up with if the scenarios are right under the tribal compacts, where the tribes also are able to benefit from the collection of taxes on people who don’t have to be taxed. I mean, I think that makes sense,” said Rep. Fugate.

He believes the Governor is vetoing tribal compacts in an attempt to put additional pressure on the tribes.

“I think the pressure’s really on him more than it is on the tribes in terms of the negotiations, because if there is no compact, they don’t have to collect the taxes and they can sell to tribal members duty free, tax free and that’s not in the best interest of Oklahomans, because the people of Oklahoma will lose out on all of that tax money,” stated Rep. Fugate. “I think the Governor is betting on his ability to negotiate. And we’ve seen time and time again, Canoe, Volkswagen, Panasonic. The Governor’s terrible at negotiating on the behalf of the people of Oklahoma. So every time he seems to step up, it seems to cost Oklahomans more.”

Rep. Fugate added these compacts are coming back into the light because this typically happens every 10 years. The latest tribal compact negotiations happened under Governor Mary Fallin’s administration in 2013.

“My recollection was the initial terms were around 25% of the money was rebated, and it’s since escalated to 50%,” said Rep. Fugate. “If you look at what tribal nations are doing with the taxes that they’re collecting and the economic engines that they are creating, the investments that they’re making inside their own tribal boundaries and frankly, beyond, it’s incredible the amount of economic output they are creating by investing in themselves, by investing in their people.”

House Representative JJ Humphrey, R-Lane agrees with Rep. Fugate’s stance in that pushing this compact through would be massively beneficial to Oklahomans.

“A lot of people come over across the river to buy tobacco products and trade, and especially in areas like Boswell County and Caddo County, which are part of the districts I represent,” said Rep. Humphrey. “This is a lot of money that you’re talking about in our area, just for our area. And so, I’m going to absolutely 100% support extending that out a year so that they can reach some kind of agreement.”

He told KFOR he understands why it may be difficult to reach an agreement, but doesn’t understand why there’s a constant battle between tribes and Gov. Stitt.

“40% of my voting block in District 19 are tribal. So if I can help 40% of our people, you know, allow the Indians, the tribes to rebate that money back, that’s a good thing to me,” said Rep. Humphrey.

If an agreement isn’t reached between the Governor and the tribes, Rep. Humphrey said the outcome will severely hurt his district, and that’s not something he wishes to see.

“I appreciate the Governor. I always want to say how much I try to support the Governor. But again, in some of these matters, I just don’t agree with him. When you look at 40% of our voting block are tribal, by having all of these difficulties with tribes puts legislators like me in a bad position to try to make a choice between him and the people I represent. But I tell you all day long, it’s not a hard choice for me, because when it comes down to the people I represent, that’s who I want to choose 100% of the time. I go home with people who brought me to the dance, and that’s the people from District 19. So I love the governor, but I don’t agree with him on this,” added Rep. Humphrey.

Both Rep. Humphrey and Rep. Fugate plan to vote in favor of overriding the tobacco taxation tribal compact despite Gov. Stitt imploring lawmakers to not do so.

Both the Choctaw and the Cherokee Nations were not pleased with the Governor’s press conference on Friday.

“Gov. Stitt’s efforts to pressure the Legislature into changing direction are unlikely to succeed. As he knows, significant majorities voted to extend tobacco and vehicle compacts. Lawmakers clearly understand letting these agreements lapse would cost the state millions of dollars in revenue. If the governor had been willing to work with tribes as equal parties we would not be at this impasse. Unfortunately, he remains unwilling to cooperate and do what is best for all Oklahomans. The governor’s proposed compact to the Choctaw Nation included language allowing the state to terminate the agreement at any time. This is not acceptable. We thank the Legislature for its diligent and important work, and we look forward to the Legislature overriding these vetoes so tribes and state government can continue to produce benefits for all.” Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton

“Today we heard more threats from a governor who has refused to work on win-win solutions with tribes. The idea that the state would shut down services across eastern Oklahoma is offensive to all Oklahomans who live in Indian Country, whether they are tribal citizens or not. Sadly, this is a familiar pattern from Governor Stitt. He always finds some reason to justify targeting Indian tribes, whether it’s canceling leases on state welcome centers operated by tribes, attempting to repeal the Indian Education Advisory Committee, or promoting bans of tribal regalia for tribal high school graduates, he always has some excuse to justify his position that no reasonable compromise with the sovereign tribal governments is possible. It’s good that Oklahoma’s fate is not in Governor Stitt’s hands. The Oklahoma Senate has the power to overturn the Governor’s veto tomorrow, and send the message that in Oklahoma tribes and the state can find common ground. Oklahomans are fortunate to have elected leaders who know a good tribal-state deal when they see one – even if Governor Stitt can’t.” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Rep. Humphrey told KFOR he’s hopeful the tobacco taxation tribal compact will be overridden next week.

“The bottom line is – if the Senate overrides his vetoes, [the Governor] has an entire year to negotiate with the tribes and get everyone on the same page,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.