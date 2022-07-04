EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s America’s birthday, and Edmond started things off the right way.

The city kicked off its 50th LibertyFest celebration.

“I love that we’re able to get back together with everybody and be a family,” said Kelly Sadler.

Hundreds of Oklahomans lined the streets in lawn chairs, waving American flags in unity for Independence Day.

The event had a lot of dazzle, excitement, and entertainment to celebrate 50 years of the event.

“I think this time is significant,” said Martha Drew. “We’ve been through so much.”

The parade was more than the excitement for one Purple Heart recipient.

“Military guys sacrifice, and people don’t understand what that means,” said Colonel Leonard Scott III. “When you say sacrifice, it means you’re away for your parents, your family, your loved ones, and when you come back, you will have a better understanding of this country.”

Colonel Scott joined the Oklahoma National Guard when he was 16-years-old. He went on active duty and stayed for 28 years.

Scott has attended LibertyFest for decades.

“You know how much it’s worth to be with your brothers and sisters in service; you never forget them,” said Col. Scott. “This is an opportunity for me to remember my brothers and sisters.”

The LibertyFest parade is one of the nation’s largest, and even KFOR got involved.

KFOR’s Joleen Chaney and KFOR’s Mike Morgan joined the parade with Interceptor 4, the premiere storm chase vehicle used by the 4Warn Storm Team.