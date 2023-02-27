SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews with the National Weather Service are assessing the damage left behind by a line of severe storms on Sunday night.

Radar-detected tornadoes were spotted across the state, including in Norman and Shawnee.

At this point, officials say the damage in Norman is likely from an EF-2 tornado, but an official rating has yet to be given.

In Shawnee, many residents are cleaning up after a possible tornado moved through that area.

In the Snider Heights neighborhood, several homes suffered significant damage.

In one instance, a home’s roof was completely torn from the structure, while a neighbor’s house had a piece of lumber embedded in its siding.

One homeowner, located near Harrison and Moccasin Trail Rd., told KFOR that the foundation of their house actually shifted because of the strong winds.

Many residents say they are thankful to be OK, saying they didn’t hear sirens until the tornado was on top of them.