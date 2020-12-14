Families enjoy winter activities, crews work to clear streets

OKLAHOMA CICTY (KFOR) – Kids enjoyed the fresh snowfall on Sunday, while city crews were hard at work.

Families were out at Douglas Park sledding and building snowmen. Kids were excited for the opportunity to do winter activities.

“I can hit my brother in the head with a giant snowball,” 9-year-old Claire England said.

“I just like how it’s so fluffy,” 7-year-old Logan England said. “I like sledding, and I like making snowmen and snowball fighting.”

“I guess we don’t get a lot of snow, so yeah, I’m really excited about it,” 13-year-old David Ruffin said.

“I was surprised, because usually the weather’s wrong, but it was right today,” 14-year-old Byson Fay said.

Parents enjoyed themselves as well.

“I love the winter, I wish Oklahoma was colder overall​,” Joel England said.

Meanwhile, the city is working to keep the streets clear. They have 31 trucks out, crews are working 12-hour shifts.

The city is asking people to stay back from salt trucks and plows to give them space to work.

With another round of snow coming on Tuesday, they say they’ll keep working until the roads are clear.

“We’re going to watch the forecast, and when the next round of snow comes in, then we’ll attack it,” city spokesperson Kristy Yager said.

She says this storm isn’t as bad as other ones because there is less ice.

“This has been a really fun snowstorm compared to some of the other experiences that we’ve had,” Yager said.

Crews will be clearing snow routes; that does not include neighborhood streets.

For a map of snow routes, click here.