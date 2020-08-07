Families home burglarized and torn up with their own tractor…twice

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wellston family’s home was burglarized for the second time the weekend of August 1 when the burglars stole the safe in their garage.

“Sick at your stomach,” said homeowner Kathy Dinse. “Just sick.”

It was a one-two punch for Kathy Dinse and her husband. First, thieves broke into their home back in June, according to Dinse. Then again on the weekend of Aug. 1. Both times they used the Dinse’s tractor to break in.

“We really can’t think of anybody that would do something this horrible,” Dinse said.

Dinse said she and her husband went on a lake trip over the weekend. However, that relaxing getaway didn’t last long when they got a phone call from a friend who stopped by the home.

“Our gate had been busted through and my husband said, ‘What about my tractor,’ and he went around, and the tractor was totally ruined,” she said.

The criminals allegedly took the tractor that sat behind their barn and rammed it through their gate, knocking half of it off the hinges. They then used it to smash into the side of the house, into the garage. This destroyed the front of the cab of their tractor. The entire front window was gone and laying on the floor of the tractor. This also brought down some of their attic. Dinse said it was all in search of one thing.

“They did get our safe this time,” she said.

According to Dinse, it was an 800-pound safe that sat in the corner of their garage, bolted to the floor. The criminals allegedly opened the garage door from the inside and used that tractor to pull it through the garage door. From there, they hoisted it onto a trailer before taking off.

“We’re thankful they didn’t wipe us out, but you know there’s a lot of things in that safe that were really personal to my husband,” Dinse said.

Dinse said the criminals didn’t take anything from inside the home. From the safe though, Dinse said car titles, social security information, money and guns, all gone. They haven’t even had an estimate on the damage yet.

“There’s no telling,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time this has happened either.

“They didn’t succeed the first time,” Dinse said. “They used the tractor to bash in the garage door.”

The first time in June, Dinse said the garage door was laying on her car. According to Dinse though, there won’t be a third time.

“We want to be prepared this time,” she said.

In a phone call with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, they said the investigation is still ongoing. No suspects have been identified.

