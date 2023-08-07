EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – This time of year, families are hard at work trying to make sure their kids have everything on their school supply lists – but it’s getting expensive.

A study by ‘World Remit’ shows the cost of school supplies is up 28% for American families compared to 2022.

News 4 talked to some local shoppers trying to save a buck while keeping their kids happy.

School’s about to start and parents aren’t just trying to find everything on the long lists, they’re also trying to find the best deals on supplies their kids will actually like.

“Looking for that binder for junior high, trying to find just the right one for the girl,” mom Kelsey Johnson said.

From the teens to the little kids, families at a Walmart in Edmond were looking for just the right thing to bring the kids back to school in style.

“A camo backpack,” Gage Thompson, an elementary school student said.

Style can come at a cost.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” said Karen Cherry, Thompson’s grandmother.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 are expected to spend a record average of $890 on back-to-school items this year – about $25 more than last year.

Retailers like Walmart say they’re doing their best to offer deals to protect consumers’ pocketbooks.

“If you were to fill up a basket of the 14 most popular items on a school supply list – it would only cost you $12.94, which is the same price as last year,” said Ashley Nolan, a Walmart Spokesperson.

Families say they’ve gone to several stores looking for the best deals – while up against the clock.

“It kind of snuck up on us this year – I’m like where did July go?” Kelsey Johnson said.

“They start next week in school so we need to get it done,” said Cherry. “The race is on!