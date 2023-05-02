HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Seven bodies were found on a registered sex offender’s residence Monday afternoon. Loved ones of the deceased have identified all seven as the convicted sex offender, his wife, her children and two other teens.

Justin and Ashleigh Webster told KFOR their 14-year-old daughter, Ivy was supposed to be home Sunday night.

When she didn’t come home when she was supposed to, they filed a missing persons report.

Nathan Brewer also filed a report for his 15-year-old daughter, Brittany.

An Amber Alert was pushed out Monday morning for the two girls, also saying they were likely with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.

Ivy Webster. Image provided by Justin Webster. Brittany Brewer. Image provided by Nathan Brewer. Jesse McFadden. Image provided by Okmulgee County Sheriff.

After hours of waiting, law enforcement agencies started flying by the Webster’s home.

“We were scared. We just wanted to get our girl back. We were losing hope,” said Justin.

He wanted answers, so Justin said he followed behind law enforcement and asked what was going on.

“When I drove down there, I was a little angry. I drove down there seeking answers because I wasn’t getting anything from Okmulgee Sheriff’s office. I drove down there myself to see if I could get any kind of answers and that’s ironically, the time they found the truck and as soon as we knew that the truck was parked across the street in their property, then I think we knew at that point. It was maybe two or three hours after that when the Okmulgee Sheriff pulled up into our driveway,” explained Justin.

He said he then got word his daughter, Ivy was among the seven bodies found.

Brewer said he got a call from Justin around that time.

“I got out of the car and he had met me at the car and gave me a big hug and was crying and and he said, ‘She’s gone. They’re all gone.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re joking.’ He’s like, ‘No, they’re gone,'” Brewer stated.

That’s when Brewer’s wife also called him to say police were looking for him to notify him about his daughter also being one of the seven bodies found.

Henryetta property where seven bodies were found. KFOR photo. Henryetta property where seven bodies were found. KFOR photo.

The family, understandably emotional, is now frsutrated with the country’s judicial system, saying it failed their family.

“I’m angry with the system and I think everybody in this whole country should be angry with the system. This is a man that had priors. He was a sex offender, and he was let loose on a sentence that he should have been in there longer. And if you ask me if you messed up one time, you should be in there for life,” said Justin.

McFadden plead guilty to first degree rape and grand larceny in November of 2003.

He was sentenced to 28 years in prison, but was released early on low bond with no conditions.

While still serving time in 2016, he was caught with a contraband cellphone he would use to send nude photos to a minor.

He was formally charged with a count of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by the use of technology and another count of possessing child pornography.

McFadden was supposed to appear in court for that case Monday morning, but never showed up.

“There’s no reason to let monsters out to harm kids,” said Justin. “We just need our law enforcement to lock up the monsters that are not safe and not have them roam around in areas where we are.”

Both Brewer and Brittany’s aunt, Jennifer Dickson agreed the judicial system could have prevented this crime and has essentially failed their family.

“It’s like I understood that he was supposed to have gone to court, didn’t show up because he didn’t want to go to prison. Okay, I understand. Nobody wants to go to prison. Okay, so he wants to kill himself. Fine. Kill yourself, but why do a senseless act of killing everybody else? There was no point,” said Dickson. “Anger. More confusion.”

Brewer said he has known McFadden for a couple of years, but his behavior never stood out to him.

“This is just like right out of right field,” said Brewer. “This is not like, oh, this is the first time that she’s ever been with this family. No, we’ve known this family.”

Justin said he and his family had just moved to Henryetta three years ago because they felt safer in a smaller town.

“I still support this town and I don’t want Henryetta to get a bad name from this because it’s not the town’s fault. There’s good people here. There’s really good people here, and that’s a good place to be and it is safe,” said Justin.

They’ve also known McFadden and his wife for some time.

“He was weird. I wouldn’t say it was anything concerning. There was never really any signs. He was just a real oddball type of guy,” said Ashleigh. “We trusted him enough that our daughter was there quite often.”

McFadden called Ashleigh Sunday evening, according to Ashleigh.

She said the phone call was merely to let her know Ivy was doing okay.

Ashleigh said that struck her as odd because McFadden had never called her before to update her on Ivy.

“I believe he called me after he did it,” said Ashleigh.

She said it was a short conversation and the phone call was cutting in and out.

Among the five other bodies found, Webster and Brewer have identified each one as Holly Guess, 35, and her children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13. McFadden was also said to have been found on the property.

“Why did it take so long? Why did it take so long to get a search warrant when the Amber Alert went out that morning around eight, 9:00, and then it was three, 4:00 p.m.? You know, could they had got there sooner, could they have saved them?,” said Dickson.

Brewer told KFOR he was informed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday afternoon that his daughter’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

The family’s haven’t been told much, but Justin said law enforcement officials have said McFadden planned killing each one of the victims.

“I want to know what happened. I want to know how it played out. I know he planned it. I found that out yesterday. He planned the whole thing. He was angry at the world and he didn’t care who he hurt. I found out there was other girls that he wanted to have come to,” said Justin.

He also said he was told at least three of the victims tried escaping, but McFadden allegedly hunted them down and killed them.

These families have no clue where to from here.

They’re now reflecting on all the good times they had with Ivy and Brittany.

“All she ever wanted to do was take naps. She said they’re good for you. I’m grateful now and I’m glad that all those times of telling her to get out of here hang out with us,” said Justin.

Ashleigh said her favorite memory of Ivy is from when she was younger.

“Our dog at the time was trying to eat a bee and my daughter cared to save the bee and it stung her. And she was so heartbroken that it stung her when she was trying to save it. I had explained to her that it’s a bee, they sting, you know, and she was just so sad because she was trying to save it. It just shows that she just wanted to be friendly to everything,” said Ashleigh.

“There’s so many good memories with that girl that it’s sad. I mean, just like the other weekend, we were hanging up towel racks in the bathroom and I was teaching her how to hang stuff up on the wall and we were goofing around and she took a picture of that moment and that was awesome,” added Justin.

“She would always go to my room and then he’d be like, ‘She’s stealing your stuff again. She stealing again.’ And she would come out with, like, hair curlers or my blow dryer or my clothes,” said Ashleigh.

Ashleigh said her and Ivy were as close as ever. They’d call each other “besties.”

They described Ivy as an angel, friendly, loving, and kind.

Ivy had just celebrated her 14th birthday with a “Hawaii themed” sleepover.

“It’s nice to know that she was so loved right before and had so much fun right before,” said Justin.

Ashleigh also remembers Ivy and one of the other victims, Tiffany rollerskating through the house.

Justin had also officially adopted Ivy in December.

He said he was so excited to make if official and now his heart is broken.

She said the other three children involved were like her own kids.

“They were all very good kids,” said Ashleigh. “I feel bad for Holly (McFadden’s wife). She was duped. She was a good person. She did stuff with the community. She didn’t deserve it either.”

Brewer and Dickson are remembering Brittany as “little mama.”

“She was everything. She was outgoing. She would give her shirt off her back for anybody, whether it was, you know, a stranger. She would, you know, she would do anything for anybody. She volunteered on the bus as a bus monitor because they were short on bus monitors. She worked in the nursery at the church with the young kids,” stated Brewer.

Dickson told KFOR Brittany would always take care of her younger sister.

Her little sister now constantly asks where Brittany is.

Brittany also just recently celebrated her 15th birthday.

“We had about 30 people from Texas and from here local. And we had a big old party for Brittany and her brother Landon because they’re eight days apart,” said Brewer.

“Her playing with her little sister and being right there with her little sister. She always wanted to be on my hoverboard and ride out here close to the edge of the road and the baby or her sister would get on her little tricycle and ride right next to her,” said Dickson. “They would come down to Texas and visit, [we] would go to Six Flags. And we always put my daughter and her in matching clothes and everyone thought they were always twins and just, you know, just the fun that she brought out into everybody. The smiles. You could be having a bad day and she’d make you smile.”

Dickson said Brittany was selected to represent Henryetta at a state pageant for National American Miss.

The family said they were so proud of her and excited to watch her compete.

Brittany’s family and friends gathered around in their yard Tuesday afternoon to plant flowers in her honor.

Brittany Brewer’s memorial Tuesday afternoon. KFOR photo. Brittany Brewer’s memorial Tuesday afternoon. KFOR photo. Brittany Brewer’s memorial Tuesday afternoon. KFOR photo. Brittany Brewer’s memorial Tuesday afternoon. KFOR photo.

They’re also planning to host a car wash benefit at the First Family Federal CU in Henryetta from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a silent auction on May 6 at 313 W Main in Henryetta.

All the proceeds raised from both events will go towards the five children who were killed.

Flyer. KFOR photo. Flyer. KFOR photo.

There are also bank accounts set up for all five kids with First Family.

Webster and Brewer told KFOR Buffalo Wild Wings has offered to foot the bill for both of their funerals.

“We also got to take care of these other three babies to give them the burial they deserve,” said Brewer.

Both families are now on the search for an attorney to help guide them in their next steps.

Dickson told News 4 they’re wanting to go after the state judge who set McFadden free in 2020.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigator in this case.

A spokesperson for the agency told KFOR they’ve released the property and there are no investigation occurring there at this time.