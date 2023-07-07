MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a story going back decades that you’ve probably heard of. We’re talking about the gruesome “Girl Scout Murders” in Mayes County back in 1977.

“You’re not ready to drive up on something like that and find three little girls,” said Harold Barry with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in 2017. “That’s something I’ll take to my grave.”

It’s Oklahoma’s most notorious cold case. On June 13, 1977, investigators made a gruesome discovery at a Girl Scout camp in northeastern Oklahoma.

They found the bodies of 8-year-old Lori Farmer, 9-year-old Michelle Guse, and 10-year-old Denise Milner under a tree near their tent.

The girls were raped, mutilated, beaten and strangled.

“I know that I worked 185 who done it homicides, and this was the strongest one I ever saw,” said former OSBI agent and chief inspector Dick Wilkerson.

Prosecutors originally focused on 33-year-old Gene Hart. He was a Cherokee Native American and convicted rapist who was nearby when the crime happened.

However, the jury ultimately acquitted him of the crimes.

Sheri Farmer, Lori’s mother, told KFOR over the phone Friday that to this day they continue to work for victims’ rights and honor their daughter and the other victims.

The Cherokee Phoenix cited in an article that in 2020 the Cherokee Nation became involved after the 2020 McGirt ruling. They assigned tribal investigators to the case in 2022.

Farmer added that she appreciates that the Cherokee Nation wants to find out more. She also said she still wants to seek the truth as she and her husband have for the last 40 plus years.

“Cherokee Nation Marshals do have criminal jurisdiction across our 7,000-square-mile reservation. This includes the area where the infamous and tragic Girl Scout murders occurred in the late 1970’s. Per the McGirt decision, our tribal law enforcement experts will continue to patrol our communities and ensure the safety of families within the Cherokee Nation. We will review any legitimate claims in this specific case as they are brought forward. To date, nothing has changed.” Cherokee Nation Marshal, Shannon Buhl

KFOR contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and have not received comment when this story published.