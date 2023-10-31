TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) — In 2022, a crash killed six Tishomingo high school students at what locals call the ‘y’ intersection. Now, their families are suing the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

There have been nearly 100 deaths from wrecks at this intersection in the last 10 years. The lawyer of the families suing, along with many locals say that is way too many for still no change to be made.

“Over the course of the last 50 years that I’ve been here, it’s always been a situation where you can’t see left and right,” Brad Sneed, Tishomingo resident said. “There’s no way to avoid an accident. There’s no shoulder to get off on. No intersection to get around somebody.”

A call for action as more lives were taken in March of last year at the intersection of US 377 and State Hwy’s 22 and 99 in Tishomingo.

“To have six young ladies’ lives lost like that, it’s just a tragedy,” Natalie Houston, who knew one of the victims said. “They had their whole lives ahead of them, and it’s just such a tragedy.”

The lawyer of the families for the six girls has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, calling the intersection dangerous, and citing the numerous amount of deadly accidents that have taken place there over the last decade.

“Something like this that finally got enough attention that maybe they could fix it,” Sneed said.

“We reached out to ODOT for comment on the lawsuit. They sent news 4 a statement saying:

“The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working with the city of Tishomingo on a project in ODOT’s eight-year construction work plan to make intersection modifications at the US-377/SH-99 and SH-22 interchange in Tishomingo. ODOT is in the process of determining the appropriate solution for that location.”