Family and attorney of 15-year-old killed by Oklahoma City police respond to manslaughter charges filed against officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thursday afternoon, Stavian Rodriguez’s mother and her attorney, Rand Eddy, called a press conference downtown. Both are speaking out for the first time just 24 hours after charging documents and video were released of the killing of the 15-year-old robbery suspect.

Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged five Oklahoma City Police officers. Officers Bethany Sears, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta and Brad Pemberton face first-degree manslaughter for their parts in the Nov. 23, 2020, killing of Rodriguez. The sixth officer who shot at the teen, Sgt. Sarah Carli, was not charged because she fired a less lethal weapon. All five have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.

Cameo Holland, Stavian Rodriguez’s mother, and her attorney, Rand Eddy, want the officers charged to go to prison.

The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police released the following statement:

“Officers must make life and death decisions in a split second, relying on their training. When an armed robbery suspect did not obey police commands, five officers perceived the same threat and simultaneously fired their weapons. A loss of life is always a tragedy and we know these officers did not take firing their weapons lightly. The OKC FOP stands by these officers and maintains they acted within the law.” OKLAHOMA CITY FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE

“We need to come forward and rebut those allegations that this case is justified,” Eddy said. “This was unjustified.”

Stavian Rodriguez

Police say Rodriguez was robbing the Okie Express with a weapon when he barricaded himself inside the convenience store.

Newly released body camera footage shows the owner to the convenience store telling officers a man with a gun robbed his store, so he locked him inside.

“What happened to Stavian was tragic, but no one knows who he really was,” Eddy said.

Surveillance video shows the 15-year-old crawling out the drive-thru window. Once he was out, the video shows him dropping his weapon on the ground in front of him.

Stavian Rodriguez as he drops a gun.

According to court documents, “He then puts his left hand in his rear left pocket and his right hand at his front right pocket or waistline.” Officers then opened fire. Stavian was shot 13 times, according to the Medical Examiner.

“We are very satisfied with the charges of these officers,” Eddy said. “We will never quit.”

Eddy announced he and his client will be filing a federal lawsuit next week.

Court documents also revealed Stavian did not have any other weapons on him. Only a cell phone was recovered in his back pocket.

The attorney for the officers, Kyle Sweet, sent KFOR a statement Wednesday, reading, “We are proud to represent these officers and, with respect to the tragic loss of life, we strongly believe their use of force was justified, and we are ready to make that argument in a court of law.”