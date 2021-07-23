Family argument in Oklahoma City leads to 1 person shot, suspect on the loose

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family argument at an Oklahoma City home Friday night ended with one person shot and his relative on the loose.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Southeast 44th Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

Sgt. Rob Robertson said residents at the home were being visited by family members from out of town.

An argument ignited between family members and one of the visitors, a male, stood up and opened fire at a male relative inside the home.

The victim was grazed on the head by the bullet, according to Robertson.

An ambulance took the victim to a hospital as a precaution.

The suspect fled the scene. Police are still searching for him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report