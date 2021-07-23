Family argument in Oklahoma City leads to 1 person shot, suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family argument at an Oklahoma City home Friday night ended with one person shot and his relative on the loose.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Southeast 44th Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

Sgt. Rob Robertson said residents at the home were being visited by family members from out of town.

An argument ignited between family members and one of the visitors, a male, stood up and opened fire at a male relative inside the home.

The victim was grazed on the head by the bullet, according to Robertson.

An ambulance took the victim to a hospital as a precaution.

The suspect fled the scene. Police are still searching for him.