Family begging for answers on 2-year anniversary of young mother’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been two years since a young mother was shot and killed in Oklahoma City.

“It’s a nightmare that I live in everyday of my life,” said Lakeesha Robinson, Brea Robinson’s mother.

Twenty-four-year-old Brea Robinson was sitting in the parking lot of the Red Bud Landing Apartments in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2018 when two unknown people began shooting.

“I hear those gunshots in my head every day,” said Lakeesha Robinson.

The bullets struck Robinson and her male friend, who was sitting with her.

Her friend survived the shooting, but Robinson succumbed to her injuries in January of 2018.

Robinson’s mother found her bleeding out on the sidewalk outside the apartment.

“She was laying on the sidewalk and she was trying to talk to me,” said Lakeesha Robinson.

Her family says it’s been two years but the case is cold. Oklahoma City police say they haven’t received any leads that led to an arrest or any suspects.

“No closure at all. None. And I know somebody has to know something. I just can’t believe no one knows anything about this shooting,” said her mother.

Lakeesha Robinson says her daughter’s dying wish was to find out who shot her, a promise she says she intends to keep.

Robinson leaves behind a 7-year-old son, who misses his mother every day and still doesn’t understand what happened.

“He has no understanding at all. When he sees her picture, he says momma. He wants her,” said Lakeesha Robinson.

Oklahoma City police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

