Family celebrates 100th birthday with a parade of friends and family

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – April 9th was Bill Rapp’s 100th birthday.

His family had a huge celebration planned in Oklahoma City, however it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, since they couldn’t have the party, his friends and family brought the party to Bill with a parade.

“I couldn’t imagine! Who did all this,” Bill asked after the parade was over. “I’ve got a lot of friends.”

The parade was complete with a trooper escort, signs, balloons and everyone who says Bill made their lives a little more special.

“Just seeing how many people love him. He’s said a time or two that he’s pretty much, basically, outlived all of his running buddies,” Bill’s daughter Sharon Wade told News 4. “Just to see that show of love and support for him, it really touched me.”

Bill still plays golf, swims and drives himself to work every day. He’s a World War II veteran that’s seen a lot of birthday, but says this one takes the cake.

“This is the best,” Bill said. “I thought I would make it.”

Bill’s birthday comes at a strange time, but this parade doesn’t mean the actual party is cancelled. It just means an even bigger celebration when this is all over.

“Sometime in two or three months, I’m going to have them all out to my house,” Bill told News 4.

Bill says his secret to a long life is that he hates no one.

