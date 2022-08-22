OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A homeless man’s family is claiming his innocence after he allegedly shot and killed someone they said was trying to come into their tent.

This happened at a homeless encampment near S.W. 25th St. and May Ave. on Sunday morning.

“It’s like a really bad nightmare,” said Lacy Gravitt, the wife of 42-year-old Tony Ivers, who was arrested for the murder.

It was a scary and deadly Sunday morning for Gravitt and her family.

“Terrible nightmare,” she said.

Police said there was an altercation between two homeless men, including Ivers.

“One person was inside a tent when the other for unknown reasons, was attempting to gain entry inside,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “At which point, the person inside the tent fired one shot, striking the person on the outside.”

“I woke up to some man trying to come into our tent, and we warned him,” Gravitt said.

Gravitt and her daughter said they have been homeless and living in that area for about a month.

They were inside the tent with Ivers at the time and watched it all unfold, claiming they warned the man they had a gun.

“He said he didn’t care. He still tried to come into our tent. So my husband shot him,” she said.

It is unknown why, but police said a substantial amount of time passed before 911 was called. When they arrived and interviewed Ivers, he was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder.

“It was pure self-defense. And man, we warned him not to come in and he still came in,” Gravitt said. “Obviously, the man shouldn’t have been trying to come into our place, house. I don’t think it matters whenever someone’s trying to come into your place.”

The investigation is still in its early stages. The victim’s name has not been released at this time