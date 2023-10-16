OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro family has filed a lawsuit stemming from a fatal officer-involved shooting one year ago today.

The lawsuit comes from the family of 21-year-old Sergio Gruver after officers shot and killed him last year while he had a knife in hand.

The lawsuit states he was in the middle of a mental health crisis, but police say he made a move toward them forcing them to fire their weapons.

Police body camera video reveals the tense moments leading up to Gruver’s death on Oct. 16, 2022.

It all started when officers got a call of a man threatening people with a knife near SW 25th Street and Blackwelder Avenue.

“The armed man was trying to stab through a car window which was occupied and the people inside had locked the doors,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said in the video posted by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Littlejohn goes on to say Gruver stabbed a random person in the area before officers got there.

“Three officers arrived on scene together and confronted the armed suspect who immediately began walking toward them,” she said.

The lawsuit states Gruver was in “an obvious state of confusion and in the middle of a mental health crisis.”

Officers gave verbal commands to drop the knife, but the lawsuit states the officers “yelling commands and taking an aggressive stance exacerbated the crises…” and led to Gruver’s death.

But police said it was a movement Gruver made that forced them to fire.

“After the second taser deployment the suspect aggressively turned with the knife and began to advance toward the officer with the taser while trying to rip away the taser wires,” Littlejohn said.

A statement was issued by the families attorney:

“Because of the pending litigation, we are unable to comment at this time. We appreciate your concern and interest in this tragic case. Please keep the family of Sergio Gruver in your prayers during this anniversary of his death,” said Harold G. Drain, attorney for the estate of Sergio Gruver.