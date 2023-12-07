ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — A lawsuit has been filed against the operators of the Greer Center—Liberty of Oklahoma—and several staff members after reports of abuse at the facility in Enid.

In the suit, a family member of a patient says staff members used wet towels and bed sheets to strangle the patient until he passed out.

The lawsuit alleges staff members would then hit the patient in the chest and stomach repeatedly to wake him up. Witnesses say this would happen several times during the shift.

News 4 reached out to Liberty of Oklahoma for comment on Thursday, but have not heard back yet since the request was sent near the end of the business day.

We will provide updates when more information is available.