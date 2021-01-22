Family files suit against Hiland Dairy after hospitalized daughter drinks contaminated milk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of a girl who drank now-recalled milk while hospitalized has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Hiland Dairy.

On Sunday, Hiland Dairy recalled a batch of their one-half pint (236 mL) 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk saying some of the products may contain “food-grade sanitizers,” which could cause illness if consumed.

Hiland Dairy shared this photo Sunday after it announced a recall for ‘Hiland Dairy Half-Pint 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk’ cartons produced at the Norman plant only. January 17, 2021. (KFOR)

SSM Health St. Anthony says some of their pediatric wards drank the recalled milk.

Fifty patients on three patient care units, all minors, consumed contaminated milk. After a medical evaluation of each patient and based on the severity of their symptoms, twenty-eight were transferred to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital to be evaluated and monitored by a pediatric gastroenterology specialist. SSM Health St. Anthony

Hiland says the sanitizer involved is Synergex, used cleaning surfaces and dairy processing equipment.

Andy Campbell and Glendell Nix of Maples, Nix and Diesselhorst in Edmond, say their clients’ daughter was one of the patients to get sick from the milk.

Our client’s daughter, who is a minor, drank the contaminated chocolate milk while she was a hospital patient in OKC. The minor now has injuries and is still being monitoring in the hospital for worsening of those injuries due to the contaminant. Maples, Nix and Diesselhorst, Attorneys at Law

According to the suit, the family is asking for damages in an excess of $75,000 for the child’s “bodily injuries requiring medical treatment, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress, and past and future medical bills and other related expenses for medical treatment

and services.”

If you think you or your child ingested the contaminated milk and have symptoms, you can call Poison Control at 800-222-1222. They can help determine the level of care needed.