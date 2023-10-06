GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is learning more about the innocent bystander who was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Wednesday morning in Garvin County. He was a grandfather, dad and friend to many.

Gwaun Frierson was killed during an altercation between 25-year-old Kameron Jenkins and Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman near Exit 60 on I-35.

Betty Holland said her son and Gwaun Frierson played high school football together and they have kept in touch ever since. She was heartbroken to hear his life was taken so soon.

“It’s devastating… He took care of my girls. We were his family,” said Betty Holland, family friend of the victim.

Gwaun Frierson. Images courtesy Tiara James.

“I was either ma or momma… He said, ‘Momma, if anybody is messing with you, you let me know. I’ll come down here and take care of it.’ He was always going to take care of me,” said Holland.

Holland said last year, Gwaun gave his life to Christ.

“He was saying, ‘Well, you know, I’ve done so much bad stuff, Momma.’ I said, ‘The Lord don’t care what you’ve done, honey, as long as you trust and know that Jesus died for you and your son and accept him and you’re safe and you’re going to go to heaven no matter what you’ve done,’” said Holland.

Holland said she is at peace knowing he is now in Heaven.

“It’s all in the Lord plans, his plans and timings are perfect, so I have to accept it and it helps, but it still breaks my heart,” said Holland.

Holland said Gwaun had just gotten his CDL license and had just started a new truck driving job in Oklahoma.

But tragically, while on the job this week, he ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Just days before the tragic shooting, Gwaun posted a picture on Facebook of him and his coworker, working on the job.

Gwaun Frierson and coworker. Image courtesy Tiara James.

Holland said the last thing she said to him was a reply on the post that said, “Love you my son. Be careful out there.”

“He was happy with his new job,” said Holland.

On Friday morning, Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason told KFOR they are still not sure whose gun the stray bullet came from that killed Gwaun.

“We don’t know. OSBI is obviously still investigating. They’re taking their time and doing their due diligence to make sure they have everything just right,” said Sheriff Amason.

“I hope [Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman] is doing fine. And if they find out he’s the one that did it, to know that it was just a freak accident. And I don’t want him to feel guilty or anything else. If there’s anybody to blame, it’s the one that was doing what he did… But I have to pray for them. And either one, I’ll have to forgive them,” said Holland.

Gwaun had just started at Pioneer Transport Incorporated.

A spokesperson for the company told KFOR, “A Pioneer Transport, Inc. employee, Gwaun Frierson, suffered a fatal gunshot wound from crossfire in the officer-involved shooting in Garvin County. The event deeply saddens us. We are providing support to Mr. Frierson’s family, and we ask that members of the community extend their own heartfelt prayers in this difficult time. We also wish Deputy Steadman a speedy recovery from his injuries. Our company is grateful to all law enforcement involved in the search for the suspect.”

Family of Gwaun said there is still no date for the funeral.

Meanwhile, authorities are still looking for Jenkins, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on where to find Jenkins or if you have seen him, call 911.

Authorities are offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. You can submit information anonymously by calling 405-235-7300 or 1-855-211-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the OKC Crime Stoppers website.