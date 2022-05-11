BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – A small Oklahoma community is gearing up for a big celebration.

On Saturday, May 14, the community of Bristow will honor their Lebanese heritage by hosting the 2022 Bristow Tabouleh Festival.

This year’s event is dedicated to Tex and Sherian Slyman, long-time Bristow residents and supporters.

The festival will begin around 10 a.m. and visitors will have a wide variety of attractions to enjoy.

Organizers say adults will enjoy wine tasting, arts and crafts, live music, and vendors of all types. Children will be able to take part in a petting zoo, pony rides, free trolley rides, and face painting.

Entry into the festival is free.

All proceeds from the event will fund the community museum at the Bristow Historical Society & Museum’s Train Depot.

For more information, visit the Bristow Tabouleh Festival’s website.