Family, friends concerned about missing Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Investigators say 35-year-old Johntae Thompson was last seen at his home near I-44 and Lincoln Blvd. around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officials say Thompson’s family and friends and very concerned, saying it is very out of character for him to leave and not be in contact with anyone.

Authorities say they are becoming concerned as well after finding Thompson’s vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City. However, Thompson was not in it.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Oklahoma City police.

