Family gets donation from KFOR viewer after home destroyed by SUV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A young Oklahoma City family of three is still picking up the pieces after an SUV drove into their home last week.

“Everything, we had to throw it all away,” said Jensine Cabrera.

It’s not easy for the Cabrera’s to go back to their old house and see the debris.

“It’s just a constant reminder of my life flashing in my eyes” she said.

Walls were completely torn down, and everything inside was crushed.

“We would shake it, you could smell everything, we were coughing,” said Jensine.

On Monday, there was a little glimmer of hope.

A KFOR viewer saw our story last week and wanted to help out. They anonymously donated $500.

“You guys have no idea. The help you just gave us. I kind of feel like our world was just closing,” said Jensine.

Ever since it happened, they say the Oklahoma standard has been on full display.

Folks from all over have donated to their son, little 6-month-old Noah.

“Your son and your babies always go first and for him, I’m speechless. I’m so blessed,” said Jensine.

The new cash is going straight to their savings so they can work on buying a new home.

“Anything at this point helps a lot,” said Julio Cabrera.

“Maybe to someone it’s a little, but to us, it’s a lot and we are thankful,” added Jensine.

They’re chalking all of this up to faith.

“It was definitely a miracle from God,” she said. “Maybe you guys coming out here is my way of spreading that He’s out there.”

Oklahoma City police say the suspect in this crash ran from the scene and has still not been arrested.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

