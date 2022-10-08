CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Laysee Taylor, one of Tanner Snider’s sisters. “[We’re] speechless and just at a complete and total loss.”

According to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Snider, 20, was operating a drilling rig on County Road 1400 in Chickasha on Wednesday.

The rig was pulling a pipe out of a hole when one of the joints separated, creating a slingshot effect, striking Snider in the face, said the GCSC. He died instantly.

“You hear about stories, but you don’t ever expect it to be right there, you know, happening to you,” said Taylor.

Snider was one of seven siblings, according to his sisters. They tell KFOR he was passionate, funny and happy-go-lucky.

Tanner Snider. Image courtesy Laysee Taylor.

“I don’t think I’ve met a more wholesome being,” said Taylor. “You hear people say that all the time and they do say ‘they take the good ones first.’”

The 20-year-old was trying to expand his family even more. He just proposed to his fiancée, Evi, about two weeks ago.

Tanner and Evi. Image courtesy Laysee Taylor.

“They were trying to start a life,” said Taylor. “We lost a brother, you know, he lost a lover.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help support Evi. The link to donate can be found here.

Snider’s friends and family plan to gather on Saturday, October 8, to celebrate his life.