Family grieving while county investigators search for leads in Harrah homicide

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A grieving family is asking more questions than there are answers after a father of four is found shot to death in his home.

“I just want to kill the rat b—–d,” said the victim’s sister-in-law, Rita Griffin.

“My friend had me come check on her husband! He’s dead!” said the family’s friend during a frantic call to 911, Saturday afternoon, after seeing the front door to Steve Courtemanche’s Harrah home kicked in.

“You don’t know if he’s breathing?” said the dispatcher. “There’s no doubt! No, I’m not checking. He’s full of blood,” she said.

Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office said right now there are no leads.

“At this point, we don’t exactly know what happened,” said Aaron Brilbeck with the sheriff’s office. “No motives. No persons of interest.”

“Nobody should go through anything like this ever in their life,” said Griffin. “I can’t believe somebody did this to him.”

Steve Courtemanche

Courtemanche’s family said he was just 30 days away from retiring as a Tinker Air Force Base inventory specialist. He had worked at Tinker for 21 years after serving 20 years in the U.S. Air Force.

“He was so excited to get ready to retire and stay home and do stuff he wanted to do, and it’s not going to happen,” said Griffin. “It’s going to be hard. He was just a great guy. A great dad. A great husband.”

Now Courtemanche’s family is looking back on what they’ll miss most about him as they plan his funeral.

“He’d always just hug you up. Just a great smile and personality,” she said. “He always had a smile on his face and a chuckle.”

Until then, his family and investigators are asking if anyone in the area of Reno and Harrah Road saw anything unusual over the weekend.

County investigators are also working to piece together the timeline of Courtemanche’s killing. His family said they last heard from him on Friday night while his wife was out of town.

“Somebody who may’ve been walking around. Somebody who may’ve been driving around. Something that just seems out of place. We’d like to hear from you,” said Brilbeck.

“Whoever did this, somebody please rat on ‘em,’ said Griffin.