Family loses home to fire in Enid

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A home in Enid is a total loss after it caught on fire this week.

On Wednesday, Enid firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 229 N. 10th St. around 4:20 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:26 p.m.

According to the Enid Fire Department, a family of seven, two adults and five children, were in the home when the fire broke out. All family members escaped the fire without injury.

Initial reports from the occupants indicated that the fire originated at an electric clothes dryer, setting the adjacent wall on fire.

Damage to the structure was extensive with extension from the room of origin throughout most of the structure including the attic.

Enid fire officials say the American Red Cross was contacted to provide emergency assistance and temporary shelter for the family.

