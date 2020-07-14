Family lucky to be alive after vehicle plows into home; driver on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family is lucky to be alive after a vehicle plowed into their home early Tuesday morning.

It happened near S.W. 30th and Agnew around 12:30 a.m.

The homeowner, his wife, and their 6-month-old baby were sleeping in the living room when a vehicle hit their bedroom.

Homeowner Julio Cabrera says they usually all sleep in the bedroom, but Monday night they decided to sleep in the living room.

He heard a big bang and they all woke up to dust, adding if they had all slept in the bedroom, they would not be here today.

Police say the driver of the vehicle got out and ran after the incident occurred.

The incident remains under investigation.

