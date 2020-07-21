Family members of inmates at Oklahoma County Jail complain about delay in meal service

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Family members of inmates at the Oklahoma County Detention Center are speaking out about an alleged issue with the food at the jail.

Family members of inmates at the jail told KFOR that recently, the inmates have not been fed dinner until 1-2 a.m. and that they are being fed dry noodles.

Others wrote on Facebook about commissary allegedly being withheld.

Officials with the Criminal Justice Authority, which took over operations of the jail back in June, told KFOR there was an issue with a new food vendor and that the issue has been straightened out.

