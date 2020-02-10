Family members searching for answers after loved one found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment Friday.

This happened near SE 44th and Sunnylane Rd.

Police say the victim is 59-year-old Raimonido Crittenden.

"The victim had trauma to his body consistent with homicide," said Sgt. Brad Gilmore.

Now, one family is left horrified, trying to grieve the loss of their loved one.

"He was friendly with people, he didn't mind helping somebody and he wasn't a bad person," said the victim's aunt, Lonzetta Crittenden.

She thinks he was found with stab wounds in the bathroom of the apartment, and added the apartment looked like it had been ransacked.

"It looked like somebody came in there and robbed him, and took advantage of him," she said.

She also thinks he didn't give up easily.

"It looked like he tried to fight for his life, and I know my brother he would do that, try to fight for his life," said Crittenden.

Now, this family is left asking questions, wondering why this happened to a brother, father, and friend.

"All I want is closure and to find out if they can find his killer," she said.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.