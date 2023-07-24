STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The family and loved ones of a Stillwater father-of-two found dead are speaking out for the first time.

“He was her knight in shining armor,” said Sierra Wikel, who shares a child with the victim, Dylan Lewis. “She just couldn’t get enough of him.”

Dylan Lewis, Courtesy of Lewis’ family

“Her face would light up every time she saw him,” said Autumn Buntin, who also shares a daughter with Lewis. “She just literally loved him so much.”

“He didn’t have much, but it didn’t matter what he had. If you needed it, he’d give it to you,” said Brooke Lewis, the victim’s sister.

Dylan Lewis’ family told News 4 he recently got his high school diploma and was working in local restaurants all to support his little girls.

“So he could be the best dad he could be for them, and that got cut short,” said Wikel.

Dylan Lewis, courtesy of Lewis’ family

Police said Friday, a passerby found Lewis, 28, dead near 6th Street and Perkins.

The investigation led police to Troy Driskel. Lewis’ family said Driskel and Lewis were friends.

Troy Driskel, Courtesy of the Payne County Jail

“He would give the last shirt off his back, and he did, to the people who did this to him,” said Brooke Lewis, the victim’s sister.

On Saturday, officers said John Helfrick Jr. was also arrested.

John Helfrick Jr., courtesy of the Payne County Jail

After speaking to the district attorney’s office and gathering more evidence, police said the complaints against both Driskel and Helfrick were changed from murder to manslaughter.

Investigators believe it all happened during a fight early Friday morning.

“The suspect had trauma to his face,” said Lt. TJ Lowe, with the Stillwater Police Department. “The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.”

Meanwhile, the burden of telling Lewis’ daughters what happened fell on their mothers’ shoulders.

“Having to tell her that it’s someone her dad knew, someone she knew, who took him from her. that’s been the hardest part for her,” said Wikel.

Now, the rest of Lewis’ family is left to wonder what exactly happened while police investigate.

“He was loved, he’s very missed,” said Brooke Lewis.