STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.

Officials say 20-year-old Noah Morris was discovered deceased in his dorm room at Oklahoma State University this past weekend.

His father posted on Facebook that they are heartbroken, saying Noah was a quirky kid whose life was perfect, despite being diagnosed with Addison’s.

The university says foul play is not suspected in his death.

Services for Morris will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, located at 4001 N.W. 39th St. in Oklahoma City.

All friends and family are welcome.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help recover funeral costs.