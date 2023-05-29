OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro family was hoping for a new addition to their home, but they were instead left with thousands of dollars worth of debt and loads of unfinished construction.

OKC approved plans for Tara Coburn’s home. KFOR photo.

Tara Coburn told News 4 she and her husband were in search of a contractor late last year, so she went looking for recommendations on social media.

She said three or four contractors reached out to her, including Proco Unlimited Company Owner, Davin Alexander.

Coburn recalled Alexander’s quote being the lowest of the bunch which she now says should have been a red flag.

“I gave him a chance,” said Coburn.

She and her husband then signed a contract with Proco Unlimited Company September 30, 2022.

The contract stated services would include bedroom, living room, and patio additions. All flooring in the house would also be replaced.

The contract said the customer was responsible for providing all materials.

The total cost was $46,200, according to the contract.

Eight months later and the new home addition is nowhere close to being finished.

“He, like, left everything undone and there’s still a little bit of framing left that needs to be done. All the electrical, the plumbing, the mechanical outside, everything needs to be done. Sheetrock. I mean, he’s left us with a lot to do,” stated Coburn.

Coburn said she paid Alexander a total of $43,000 in several payments.

News 4 stopped by Coburn’s home Monday morning.

There’s a plastic wall that runs right through Coburn’s living room.

Once you pass through the wall, insulation is laying on the ground, there are loose wires, and trash scattered about.

Tara Coburn’s unfinished home Monday morning. KFOR photo. Tara Coburn’s unfinished home Monday morning. KFOR photo. Tara Coburn’s unfinished home Monday morning. KFOR photo.

Coburn said the way News 4 saw it is the way Alexander left it.

“I mean, obviously I was angry and upset. I went through all those grief emotions. I just kind of went into survival mode and I was like, okay, who can I get to help me fix this? Like, because we can’t live like this. This plastic wall that we’ve been living with has been up for about four or five weeks,” explained Coburn.

She even had to move her 4-year-old daughter’s birthday to another venue because the original plan was to have it in the backyard, but Coburn said it just wouldn’t be safe for kids to run around in.

“I’m drained,” added Coburn.

She reached out to Alexander to see what was going on.

Coburn recalled Alexander telling her he had filed for bankruptcy and couldn’t finish the job.

“I told you I’m bankrupt,” Alexander told Coburn in a text message.

News 4 has previously reported on Alexander in 2018 for allegedly leaving a family in a similar mess.

Alexander also has a lengthy criminal history.

According to the Oklahoma State Court Network, Alexander has appeared in court 10 times since 1993 for indebtness. He has also been in the hot seat for breach of contract a few times.

Alexander plead guilty to assault on a police officer in 1992.

His latest court appearance is for second degree domestic assault and battery, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.

“This guy has been around my child, and that was really hard for me to take in. I don’t ever want to expose her to anyone like that,” said Coburn.

Trash allegedly left behind on Tara Coburn’s property by Proco Unlimited Co.’s Owner, Davin Alexander. KFOR photo. Tara Coburn’s unfinished home Monday morning. KFOR photo.

That case is still ongoing and Alexander is expected to be back in court on July 26.

According to the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s website, Alexander’s business license is still active.

However, Alexander’s contractor license shows it has been suspended since 2018.

“How is he continuing to get jobs and hurt people the way he has hurt us?,” asked Coburn.

The Construction Industries Board’s website states general contractors are not currently required to have a state license in Oklahoma.

Coburn has since filed a consumer complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office.

News 4 called Alexander Monday afternoon, but we were immediately sent to voicemail. We tried texting him as well, but haven’t received a response.

“We’re not expecting any money back. We just don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” she added.

Coburn has also found a new contractor to complete the work and is hopeful her home will be finished in the next two months.

If you’re wanting to verify a contractor’s license, visit the Construction Industries Board’s website.