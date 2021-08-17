Family of 10 year old who died from heart defect donates defibrillators to Oklahoma State Department of Health

New research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association says broken heart syndrome may be linked to cancer.

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Ten-year-old Colton Sherrill of Durant died from an unknown heart defect during a basketball game in 2008, and now his family is making a difference by donating devices that save lives of others.

Sherrill’s family donated 27 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Oklahoma State Department of Health to enhance services provided by OSDH’s new fleet of mobile wellness units across the state.

“AEDs are portable electronic devices that automatically diagnose life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, and treats them through defibrillation, the application of electricity which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm,” OSDH officials said.

Colton’s Main Street Run, an annual charity run held in memory of Colton, generated the proceeds that went toward purchasing the AEDs.

“The Sherrill family’s very generous donation will have a huge impact on the quality of service we are able to provide through the mobile units across the state,” said Juli Montgomery, a regional administrative director for OSDH. “Adding these life-saving devices to our mobile wellness units will provide an extra level of public safety and protection for communities and organizations we visit and any event we’re invited to attend.”

Colton’s Main Street Run also raises money for Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) education and proper AED use, emergency equipment for schools and communities and higher education scholarships and community projects.

The Main Street Run contributed $25,000 to area schools, in 2020, to purchase personal protective equipment, AEDs and player benches for soccer fields at Durant Sports Complex.

Cardinal Glass will present the 12th Annual Colton’s Main Street Run on Saturday, Oct. 16. The run includes a Fun Run/Walk, 5K and 10K distances. This year’s event also includes a virtual run option.

The run is open to all ages. Registration ranges from $10-$25. Early bird registration ends Oct. 1.

Go to coltonsrun.com for additional information, or call (580) 924-1550.