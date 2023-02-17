OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family of six is now picking up the pieces after a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire near S.W. 29th and Western Ave.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the roof.

Officials say the homeowners and their four children were able to make it out of the home safely.

Investigators say the fire was likely caused by electrical issues.

The home is considered a total loss.