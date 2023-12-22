HOMINY, Okla. (KFOR) — Family members of Carlos Ross Jr. want to know how a cell phone was snuck into Dick Conner Correctional Center to film Ross being jumped by other inmates.

The Ross family is seeking justice, calling out the state’s prison system for not protecting those inside the prison walls, almost resulting in the death of their son.

“I feel for them, the ones that did it because my Lord is powerful and he gonna take care of it,” said Carlos Ross Sr., father.

The family is upset, disturbed and frustrated with how multiple men were able to beat Carlos Ross Jr. inside of a cell without any guards knowing.

“I said y’all need to get to him because they gonna kill him and they just tell me to calm down,” said Shaykia Braxton, sister. “I was like, no you need to get to my brother right now.”

A video taken by an inmate on a cell phone captured Ross Jr. being beaten. For the family, it’s what doesn’t happen that is just as hard to watch.

“If you watched that video, he was beaten and there’s one thing that was missing; there was no intervention from the facility whatsoever,” said Clifford Porter, cousin. “So, we don’t know what’s going on inside, but we see the results of what is going on.”

Ross Jr. is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery for his injuries.

“The state of Oklahoma needs to know this,” porter said. “They need to hear what our tax dollars are doing and how we’re being failed in the prison system.”

We reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for comment and they sent News 4 the following statement:

“The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is aware of an incident at Dick Conner Correctional Center Wednesday evening. The Office of Inspector General launched an immediate investigation. Since the investigation has just begun, ODOC is unable to release any additional information at this time.”

The family wants the inmates and the prison staff held responsible. They also hope it’s a wake up call for the prison system in Oklahoma.

“I want justice to be done behind this situation,” Ross Sr. said.

The family says Carlos Ross Jr. will remain in the hospital through his procedures, but to their knowledge, he is expected to be sent back to Dick Conner Correctional Center once he is released from the hospital.